Elaine W. Butler

February 6, 1935-February 24, 2022

NORTHWOOD-Elaine W. Butler, 87 of Northwood passed away peacefully Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Lutheran Retirement Home.

A Funeral Service will be held 11 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, 309 9th Street North, Northwood, IA 50459 with Rev. Becky Sogge officiating. She will be laid to rest in South Shell Rock Cemetery, Northwood, IA, beside her late husband, Luane.

Visitation and public viewing will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Elaine Wanda Johnson was born February 6, 1935 in Albert Lea, the daughter of Willie E. and Edythe (Iverson) Johnson. Growing up in Northwood, she attended Northwood High School, graduating in 1953. On June 11, 1956 she married the love of her life, Luane Arlington Butler, and the couple was blessed with two daughters, Lori and Susan. For numerous years Elaine worked at the Lutheran Retirement Home in housekeeping, where her hands were never idle.

Elaine was a dedicated, loving farm wife who never sat down. She was constantly working on something, whether it was milking cows, making snacks and meals for the workers, doing chores or traveling around North Iowa for her daughter's activities. She loved to work and found joy in caring for others. She was known to always have cookies and bars at the ready and it was understood that if you left Elaine's house hungry, it was your own fault. Most of all Elaine's calm, kind, even temper made her a loving, compassionate mother and wife. Her family was always the center of her world and she cherished time spent together.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Lori Turner of McKinney, TX and Susan (Brian) Nelson of Northwood; grandchildren, Megan and Wyatt Turner, Ashley (Richie) Murrel, and Brock Nelson; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Alana, and Erik; sister, Mavis (Darrell) Swartwood of Shakopee, MN; sister-in-law, MaryAnn (Gary) Christianson of Northwood; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Those preceding her in death are a granddaughter, Faith Elaine Turner; parents, Willie E. and Edythe K. Johnson; Luane's parents, Gilman and Jennie; and brothers-in-law, Carrol Butler and Glenn (Karen) Butler.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com