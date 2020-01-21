Elaine S. (Cole) Campney

Elaine's contagious smile would light up the room, her baking and hugs warmed many hearts, and all were freely shared. Throughout her life, Elaine traveled, crafted, fished, played accordion, and hosted numerous picnics; she was especially fond of Big Band dances, piano music, and Sousa Marches. Her beautiful soprano voice would ring true at church, and she could often be heard quietly singing while rocking a grand-baby. Elaine always said her family was “the most important thing I have”, and she took every opportunity to let them know. Her generous spirit and kind heart will be missed by many, along with the nuggets of wisdom she shared with those lucky enough to have known her. Like the tags on her countless crocheted masterpieces stated, her life was “Made with love”.