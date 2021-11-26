Elaine R. Harman

May 22, 1931-November 20, 2021

MASON CITY-Elaine R. Harman, 90, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Care Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave. with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Per Trinity Lutheran Church guidelines, masks will be required. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment will be held in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church.

Elaine Harman was born on May 22, 1931, in Mitchell County to parents Alvin and Rosella (Norby) Ahrens.

She attended school in Mitchell and Rudd, graduating in 1949. After High School she attended Luther College for 2 years, where she was a proud member of the Luther College Band. After her time at Luther College, she moved to Mason City where she worked as the secretary for the Chamber of Commerce for 4 years. On September 10, 1955, she was united in marriage to F. Keith Harman in the Rock Creek Lutheran Church. Their family quickly grew to include three children in 3 years' time. Elaine was a busy homemaker for many years thereafter. She was a skilled seamstress who made or altered nearly all of her and her daughter's clothing, including coats. She enjoyed gardening and caring for houseplants throughout her life. Elaine began working for A.C. Nielson Co. in 1967 and was quickly promoted to a supervisory position. She worked there for 24 years, retiring in 1991. She worked as the secretary for St. Johns Episcopal Church from 1991-97.

Elaine was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church, actively participating in Church Circle, Women of Trinity, and was a forever member of the Bell Choir. Following retirement, she particularly enjoyed being involved with Mission Jamaica and volunteered to help at the church wherever needed. Elaine traveled extensively in her later years, was a proud member of the New Horizons Band, and enjoyed attending the NIACC Performing Arts Musical and Theater productions.

Elaine is survived by her children, Janice (Don) Flegle; Dennis (Sue) Harman; Gail White. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Keith, Marlys, and Kenneth Ahrens.

