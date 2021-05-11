Elaine Mallen

January 25, 1936-April 25, 2021

KANAWHA-Elaine Mallen, 85, of Kanawha passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Private memorial services for Elaine Mallen will be held at a later date.

Elaine was born January 25, 1936 to Royal and Reva (Dramon) Tassell in Des Moines, Iowa. She was raised and educated in Van Meter, graduating from Van Meter High School before attending and graduating from Northwest Missouri State University with a degree in education.

Elaine was united in marriage to James Emmett Mallen on November 27, 1958 in Cara City, Minnesota, where the couple made their home for a time following Jim's discharge from the Army.

Elaine taught briefly in Montevideo, Minnesota before the couple moved to Shenandoah, Iowa. They later moved to St. Joseph, Missouri, before moving to Britt in 1968. The following year, the family moved to Kanawha, where they raised their family and made their home the rest of their lives.