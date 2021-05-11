Elaine Mallen
January 25, 1936-April 25, 2021
KANAWHA-Elaine Mallen, 85, of Kanawha passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Hancock County Health System in Britt.
Private memorial services for Elaine Mallen will be held at a later date.
Elaine was born January 25, 1936 to Royal and Reva (Dramon) Tassell in Des Moines, Iowa. She was raised and educated in Van Meter, graduating from Van Meter High School before attending and graduating from Northwest Missouri State University with a degree in education.
Elaine was united in marriage to James Emmett Mallen on November 27, 1958 in Cara City, Minnesota, where the couple made their home for a time following Jim's discharge from the Army.
Elaine taught briefly in Montevideo, Minnesota before the couple moved to Shenandoah, Iowa. They later moved to St. Joseph, Missouri, before moving to Britt in 1968. The following year, the family moved to Kanawha, where they raised their family and made their home the rest of their lives.
In addition to substitute teaching, Elaine worked at EDS/Meredith Corporation in Clarion for 20 years. She also volunteered her time as a member of the Kanawha School Board and as a Girl Scout Leader. Her favorite job was being mother and grandmother, which she loved. She was the family disciplinarian, and dedicated her life to raising her family with dedication and sacrifice.
Elaine was known as an exceptional cook and baker, specializing in homemade pork chops, fried chicken and elaborate homemade desserts. She could make a full meal out of whatever ingredients she happened to have on hand, and those in attendance often commented that it was the best thing they'd ever eaten.
Elaine and Jim traveled across the country to a number of banking conventions over the years, and the family took occasional fishing trips to Minnesota. She and Jim also frequently attended sporting events at Northwest Missouri State and she spent her years as the care taker of many of her grandchildren, getting them to activities or watching them on short notice. She was an avid book reader, her most recent favorite activity was spending time at the library.
Elaine is survived by her children Shawn (Betty) Mallen of Britt, Iowa, Dennis (Jody) Mallen of Urbandale, Iowa, Dan (Chris) Mallen of Urbandale, Michelle Amundson of Mason City, Iowa, Debbie (Tom) Otto of Clear Lake, Iowa, Lynn (Bob) Rietema of Sioux Center, Iowa and Maggie (Andy) Christensen of Kanawha; grandchildren James (Nikki) Mallen, Mary (Justin) Johnson, John (Jami) Mallen, Sarah (Dakota) Hottle, Anna (Wil) Janssen, Louis Duda, Mackenzie (Blake) Litten, Kelsey (Tyler) Christensen, Keaton Mallen, Ryan (Taylor) Amundson, Nick (Tatjana) Amundson, Morgan Amundson, Dan (Melissa) Hartl, Amy (Jeremy Lallek) Otto, Adam (Jessica) Otto, Jamie (Michael) Horowitz, Jill (Caleb) Graff, John (Alicia) Rietema, Emmorie (Eric) Stokka, Austin Stokka, Chase (Anna) Stokka, Elliana Christensen and Dane Christensen; great-grandchildren Aidan, Alaina, Reese, McKinley, Quinn, Finley, Owen, Lucas, Madeline, Raegan, Saylor, Addyson, Harper, Brynlee, Makayla, Lincoln, Collins, Knox, Lydia, Cora, Cecelia, Kayden and Karson; sisters-in-law Roberta Tassell and Mary Tassell; along with other family members and friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim, siblings Burk Tassell, Warren Tassell and Dennis Tassell.
In lieu of flowers, Elaine's family suggests that memorial contributions may be left in her memory to Hospice of North Iowa, Centers for the Blind, Britt and Kanawha Public Libraries or the Kanawha Swimming Pool, and sent to their attention c/o Ewing Funeral Home, P.O. Box 296, Kanawha, Iowa, 50447.
Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa, 50447, 641-762-3211
