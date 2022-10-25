On a stormy Holy Saturday, April 19, 1930, Harry Christopoulos was finally able to get a cab to take him to Mercy Hospital in time to witness the birth of his daughter, Elaine Iota, to his wife, Etta, and himself. Following her service of 42 years as a public-school educator in Emmetsburg, Mason City, and Northern Trails AEA, and several years of active retirement, Elaine (Mahone) Bennett passed away on October 19th at Home. At her request cremation has occurred. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Following the graveside, all the extended family she was privileged to know, her several cousins who survive, dear friends and wonderful neighbors are invited to participate in a celebration of life to share memories and stories. This event will be held in the dining room of the Masonic Temple, 304 1st St. SE. Her devoted and always-available caregivers in later years, Gayle and Gene Anderson Mark Lovik, will serve as hosts. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name will be appreciated by Kinney-Pioneer Museum, Masonic Temple Association, IOOF Home, Telephone Reassurance, or the Christopoulos Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com