October 22, 1926-October 12, 2019
DAVENPORT - Elaine Joyce Taylor, age 92, formerly of Clear Lake, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Bickford of Davenport, Davenport, Iowa.
A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave N, Clear Lake, IA 50428, with Pastor David Peterson and Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt, officiating. Burial will be in Clear Lake Cemetery beside her beloved husband, Howard.
Visitation for family and friends will start at 9:30 A.M., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, Clear Lake, Iowa prior to the service.
Elaine was born October 22, 1926 in Redfield, South Dakota to Charles Leonard and Mable Marie (Hansen) Peter. Elaine's family moved from South Dakota to Swaledale, Iowa in 1933. She graduated from Swaledale High School, received a two-year teaching degree from Iowa State Teachers College (now U.N.I.) in Cedar Falls. After graduating, she taught third and fourth grades in Dinsdale, Iowa for one year.
Elaine was united in marriage to Howard Franklin Taylor June 28, 1947 in Swaledale, becoming a full-time wife and mother. In 1960 the family moved to Hanlontown. After Howard's retirement from farming, their primary residence became Clear Lake.
Elaine will be greatly missed by her children, Kathleen (Peter) Tollenaere of Fairfield, son-in-law Ron Dellit of Grundy Center, Rex (Connie) Taylor of Hanlontown, and Joyce (Bill) Welp of Le Claire; sisters-in-law Betty Taylor of Rockwell, Margaret Taylor of Seminole, FL and Marilyn Custer, Hugo, OK and brother-in-law Warren Custer, Hugo, OK; grandchildren Cheryl (Kyle) Dyer, Keith (Kimberly) Tollenaere, Marilyn (Brent) Askelson, Bradley (Andrea) Dellit, Stacy (Corey) Brown, Scott Taylor, Sarah (Ryan) Hagen, Madalyn (Dan) Franks, Meggie Taylor, Drew (Kimberly) Welp and Sara (Dan) Reynolds, as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews, and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
Preceding Elaine in death were her husband Howard, daughter Barbara, son Norman, siblings Marvin and Stanley, sisters-in-law Miriam Peter, Eva Taylor, Shirley Jo Taylor, and brothers-in-law Millard William “Bill” Ames, Gordon Taylor, Donald Taylor, Ralph Taylor, and Wendell Taylor.
Elaine's sister Melicent Ames of Mason City passed away October 22, 2019.
