Elaine Fay Eckhoff
January 26, 1935-February 28, 2021
WATERLOO-Elaine Fay Eckhoff, 86, of Britt, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Westview Care Center in Britt. She was born January 26, 1935 in Titonka the daughter of John and Helen Boekelman Meyer. She was a 1952 graduate of Britt High School.
She married James C. Eckhoff on February 25, 1962 in Mason City; he preceded her in death on May 26, 2017.
Elaine worked as a secretary for Cedar Falls Utilities for 9 1/2 years, retiring in September of 1991.
Survived by: two sisters, Luella (Bob) Lappe of Lake Mills, Michelle (Claude) Bilsborough of Titonka; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Meyer of Algona, Rose Beier of Waterloo; nieces and nephews and two special great-nephews, Silas and Elliot.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a sister, Gladys (Joe) Herman; a brother, Arnie Meyer; a niece, Janel Cook; and a nephew, Steve Herman.
Graveside Services: were held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.