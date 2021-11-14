Elaine Anne Wiebrand

October 12, 1934-October 31, 2021

Elaine Anne Wiebrand, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. She gracefully joined her husband Vern and three little angels Collette, Jeffrey, and Matthew.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1030 a.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 125 E. State St., Mason City, Rev. James Bringman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Elaine A. Wiebrand Memorial Fund in care of the family.

As per her wishes her body was cremated, a private inurnment will be scheduled at the Leroy Cemetery, Leroy, Minnesota. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.ColonialChapels.com

Elaine was born in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 12, 1934, her parents lived in Mason City. At the age of three she was moved to Taopi, Minnesota where she and her four siblings were raised by their grandparents. She is preceded in death by her husband Vern and beloved angels Collette, Jeffrey, and Matthew, her father Charles, her mother Blanche, and siblings Cordealia, Dean “Rex”, Catherine, and Roger.

On Dec. 1, 1951, Elaine A. (Whitney) and Vern E. Wiebrand united in marriage and from this union 12 children were born. Our mom was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, great-grandmother, great great-grandmother, and Servant of the Lord.

Elaine enjoyed crocheting baby blankets for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed baking bread, cinnamon rolls, and cookies. She was well known at her church and in the community. She loved getting together with friends for meals, coffee, and games. She loved to play the piano and was self-taught as a child. Some of her favorite hymnals to play on the piano were Mansion Over the Hilltop and He Did It All for Me.

Elaine leaves behind; 9 beloved children, Mark (div. Deborah), Vanessa (Bob) Roth, Rebecca (Sloan) Thompson, Grant "Bo", Verna (Bob) Ostrander, Russell, Scott (Karen), Colleen (Keith) Mustain, Carolyn (div. Samuel) Medina; 36 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, and 12 great great-grandchildren.

