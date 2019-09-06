Elaine A. Cline
December 22, 1929 - August 30, 2019
BELMOND, IA - Elaine A. Cline, age 89, of Belmond, IA, formerly of Goodell, IA died, Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street S.E., Belmond. The Rev. Leila Blackburn will be officiating. Burial will be in the Amsterdam Cemetery-Goodell, IA. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at church Tuesday. Memorial suggestions include the Belmond Talbot Public Library, Belmond and Goodell United Methodist Church, or to the donor's choice.
Elaine Ann Lewis, the daughter of Edward and Annie Lewis was born on December 22, 1929, at Clarion, Iowa. She grew up in the Clarion area and attended graduated from Clarion High School.
Elaine was united in marriage to Raymond Cline on January 15, 1951, at Garner, IA. The couple's union was blessed with two children Jean and Robert.
Following their marriage Elaine and Ray farmed in the rural Goodell area for many years where they raised their children. Elaine enjoyed working along side Ray in the tasks of the farm.
You have free articles remaining.
Elaine was an active member of the Goodell United Methodist Church for many years before transferring her membership to the Belmond United Methodist Church in the years after she moved into Belmond. A favorite past time for the couple was traveling to Huddle's Resort near Whipholt, MN, from May 1st until October each year, following Ray's retirement.
Ray passed away in 1993. She continued to live in Goodell until moving to Belmond in 2004. Following his passing Elaine looked forward to taking bus trips to various destinations for a number of years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed almost anything that she could put her hands on. Even in her time at the Rehabilitation Center she always had a stack of book to read in her room. She often times would donate her books to the public library and to Opportunity Village in Clear Lake. During her time at the Rehab Center she enjoyed visitors from friends and family and partaking in many of the activities there as well.
She died peacefully in her sleep.
Survivors include her daughter, Jean (Terry) Gray, Peoria, AZ; son, Bob (Patricia) Cline, Rochester, MN; sister, Carole (Dale) Feller, Belmond, IA; grandsons, Brain and Eric Gray both of Peoria, AZ, Edward (Emily) Cline of Bloomington, MN, and Christopher (Sarah) Cline, of Menlo Park, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond in 1993; a brother Jerry Lewis in 2003.
Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.