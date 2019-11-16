Einar “Butch” A. Anderson
December 17, 1946-November 13, 2019
Einar “Butch” A. Anderson, 72, of Mason City, died Wednesday, November 13th, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.
A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:00-6:00 pm Sunday, November 17th at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St. SE, Mason City. No formal services are planned per his wishes.
Butch was born on December 17th, 1946 in Mason City, the son of Peter and Myrtle (Welch) Anderson. He graduated from Mason City High School and attended Mason City Jr College. Butch was united in marriage to Mary Johnson on September 10th, 1966 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. To this union one son, Jeff, was born.
Butch worked for the Globe Gazette and the Mason City school system, then part time with the AEA. His hobbies were cars and car shows. Butch was a lifetime member of the River City Street Rods and belonged to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He was an avid NASCAR and Green Bay Packer fan.
Surviving Butch are his wife, Mary, of 53 years, his son, Jeff, and wife, Lois, and special grandson, Brady, Mason City; one sister, Darlene Treslan, Algona; one brother, Paul Anderson, Mason City; a brother-in-law, Steve Weitzel, Mason City; a sister-in-law, Anna Jicka, Mason City; a sister-in-law, Shari (Rich) Johnson Showalter, Sheffield; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Preceding Butch in death were his parents, sisters, Marlys Zeal and Cheryl Weitzel; brother, Charles “Andy” Anderson; and his father and mother-in-law, Edward and Betty Johnson.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Arrangements are with Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
