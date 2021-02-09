Eileen Prohaski

May 31, 1936-February 6, 2021

NORA SPRINGS-Eileen Prohaski, 84, formerly of Mason City, died on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Nora Springs Care Center in Nora Springs. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Tuesday. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Eileen Prohaski, 275 North Taft, Unit 304, Mason City, IA 50401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Eileen Brenda Prohaski was born on May 31, 1936 to parents James and May (Sparks) Haggar in London, England. Eileen graduated high school in London, and on June 15, 1957, she was united into marriage to Charles Prohaski in England. The couple moved around through the years until Chuck was discharged from the military in 1969.