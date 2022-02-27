Eileen Lynn Perkins Ruble

March 18, 1944-February 24, 2022

HANLONTOWN-Eileen Lynn Perkins Ruble, 77, of Hanlontown passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, Iowa. She had suffered from Alzheimer's for several years.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, 302 4th St. E, Hanlontown, IA, with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. the day of the funeral at the church. Burial will take place at Brush Point Cemetery, located between Hanlontown and Fertile, IA. The service will be streamed online at facebook.com/HoganBremerMooreColonialChapel.

Eileen Lynn Ruble was born March 18, 1944 at the Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea, MN, the daughter of Clinton “Happy” and Wilma (Thompson) Perkins of rural Northwood, IA. She began her education at Otranto, Iowa and graduated from Northwood-Kensett High School. She furthered her education at Hamilton Business College in Mason City, IA, graduating with a secretarial degree. She worked at the Clear Lake Bank & Trust Company, Winnebago Industries and Iowa Dept. of Human Services as an executive secretary.

On August 14, 1965 Eileen married Paul Brunsvold of Hanlontown, IA at the Deer Creek Lutheran Church of rural Carpenter, IA. They enjoyed delivering Winnebago motor homes to customers across the country, biked across Iowa in Ragbrai, and taught stained glass classes. She also enjoyed cross-country skiing. They were members of Grace Lutheran Church in Hanlontown, where they donated a Rodgers organ that Eileen enjoyed playing for Sunday services.

Eileen and Paul later divorced and on May 11, 2002 she married Jerred Ruble at Beaver Creek Lutheran Church at Heritage Park in Forest City, IA. Jerred owned a prestigious collection of steam engines, threshing machines and gas tractors, and Eileen became as enthusiastic as Jerred was about “Old Iron”. Eileen was particularly proud of the “Old Iron” she acquired – a 1914 30-60 Hart-Parr, a 1/3 scale Gaar Scott steam engine and water wagon, a dish pan Fairbanks Morse 1.5 HP gas engine, and a Massey Harris 44 Special tractor like her Dad had and she drove growing up on the farm. They travelled across the US and Canada attending steam shows and displaying “Old Iron” from their collection where they made many friends.

Eileen didn't have any children, but “adopted” several children from amongst their steam engine friends – Colin Hall, Kenneth Sellers, Scott Evans and Nicholas “Nick” Swanz.

Eileen is survived by her four sisters: Carol Tinkey and Doreen (Duane) Dorenkamp of Mason City, IA, Nancy Vaught, West Des Moines, IA and Barb (Dale) Eppens of Mason City; many nieces and nephews; stepsons Tim Ruble, Dallas, TX and Nathan Ruble, Bismarck, ND; brothers-in-law Steve (Cindy) Ruble and Dan (Bonnie) Ruble.

Preceding her in death is her husband Jerred on Feb. 18, 2022, parents, brothers-in-law Lloyd Tinkey and Richard Vaught, and Randy and Craig Ruble.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Beaver Creek Lutheran Church at Heritage Park in Forest City, IA, Grace Lutheran Church in Hanlontown, IA or Deer Creek Lutheran Church rural Carpenter, IA. Messages of sympathy may be sent to Carol Tinkey, 27 N Willowgreen Ct, Mason City, IA 50401.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.