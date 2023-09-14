MASON CITY - Eileen C. West, 74, of Mason City, died on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave with Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Inurnment will be held in St. James Cemetery, Forest City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com