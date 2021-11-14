Edwin H. Rhodes

October 1, 1932-November 10, 2021

MASON CITY-Edwin H. Rhodes, 89, of Mason City, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the IOOF Home in Mason City. Per Edwin's wishes, he was cremated. No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family of Edwin Rhodes. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Edwin Harvey Rhodes was born on October 1, 1932 to parents Harvey and Anne (Cygan) Rhodes in Eagle Bend, Minnesota. Edwin was raised in Eagle Bend and graduated from Eagle Bend High School. Shortly after graduation, Edwin enlisted in the United States Army, and he served during the Korean Conflict. After Edwin returned home, he was united into marriage to Donna Lou Johnson in 1956 in Eagle Bend. To this union, the couple was blessed with 5 children.

Edwin was employed at Armor's for over 40 years as a Laborer until his retirement. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Edwin was an amazing father, brother, husband, and friend and he will be greatly missed by the many that knew him and loved him.

Edwin is survived by his children, Al Rhodes, Kim (Todd) McMurray, and LouAnn Rhodes; grandchildren, Halie and Emma McMurray; grandchildren, Randi (Neal) Wagenman and April (Keith) Crow; step grandchildren, Danielle Nelson and Amanda McMurray, great grandchildren, Madison, Payton, Josh, Ceagan, Cody, Brooklyn, Jorden, Kyler and Kenzlee; siblings, Roger Rhodes, Linda Reining, Margie Rhodes, Artie Young, and Laurine Kurpus; and lots of nieces and nephews.

Edwin was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; sons, Jim and Randy Rhodes, parents, and nine brothers and sisters.

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924,