Edwin D. “Buck” Beenken

On September 20, 1969 he was united in marriage to Nancy Wickwire in Mason City. Together they were blessed with two children, Chad and Tina.

Buck worked for many years as a salesman, selling vacuums and softener salt throughout north Iowa before accepting a sales position with Price Motors. Buck enjoyed his time selling vehicles and worked at Price Motors until his retirement.

In his free time Buck enjoyed fishing and took many fishing trips to Minnesota and Canada over the years. He loved raising and showing his beloved English Bulldogs and was proud to have raised a Grand Champion. Buck spent countless hours volunteering at MercyOne North Iowa and the Music Man Square. He was a former member of Mason City Kiwanis and the Marine Corps Club.

Those grateful in sharing in his life are his children, Chad Beenken and Tina (Joe) Mathahs, both of Mason City; grandchildren, Owen Edwin Beenken, Kativa (Zach) Weitzel, Noah Eckholt, Rain Eckholt, and Skyler Eckholt; great grandchildren, Huxton and Emerson Weitzel, and George Blankenship; sisters, Evelyn (Charlie) Tantow, and Norma Carver; niece, Kimberly Moffett; nephew, Brian Stromley; as well as extended relatives and many friends.

Buck is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Stromley; and brother in law, Larry Carver.

