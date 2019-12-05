{{featured_button_text}}
February 10, 1951 - December 3, 2019

MASON CITY: Edwin Chris Lindloff, 68, of Mason City, died on December 3, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Elmwood St. – Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Edwin Lindloff. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Edwin Chris Lindloff known by his friends as Tex or Cowboy was born on February 10, 1951, to parents Christian and Edna (Halma) Lindloff in Hampton. He was raised on a farm by Marble Rock, he was united in marriage to Doreta Olson and between this union they had three daughters, they separated and he later married Jackee Brookins to this union another daughter Cassandra was born, he later married Thelma Ohrt who had two girls of her own Kristi and Michelle. He made his home in Mason City where he worked for Union Pacific for 37 years. He happily retired at the age of 60. He had various jobs before joining the Railroad.

Edwin had many hobbies such as spending time with his family and friends, word searches, going out to eat, going for drives and watching wrestling on tv.

Edwin is survived by his wife of 41 years Thelma Lindloff; children: Kathy, Kristi (David), Shelley, Michelle (John), Lisa (David), Cassandra (Rick); siblings: Richard (Donna), Shirley (Larry), Raymond, Marcia (Donny); 32 grand and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin sister: Evelyn; brother: Kenneth.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

