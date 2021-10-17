Edwin A. McDaniel

January 25, 1930-October 14, 2021

MASON CITY-Edwin A. McDaniel passed away of natural causes on October 14, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial

contributions in Edwin's name can be made to the Humane Society of North Iowa or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Ed was born on January 25, 1930, in Des Moines, Iowa to Basil and Alice (Denman) McDaniel. He was their only child. Ed graduated from North High School in Des Moines in 1948. He served in the Navy Reserves before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1948-1952. On June 6, 1954, Ed married Jeri McDaniel (yes, her maiden name was McDaniel, which often resulted in amusing conversations). They were the proud parents of two daughters, Suzan and Lynn.

Ed began his career at Northwestern Bell in 1952, where he quickly moved into management positions. He served as Manager in Dubuque and Waterloo before being named District Manager in Mason City. During his time in Mason City, he served as President of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, as well as President of the Mason City Economic Association. In 1981, he and Jeri returned to Des Moines where he topped off his career with US West Communications, as Communications Director for the State of Iowa, retiring in 1990.

From 1990 to 1994, Ed worked in a volunteer capacity, coordinating communications for the Ruan Grand Prix.

Ed and Jeri loved to travel and Ed enjoyed travel planning. As a family, they enjoyed many road trips to visit family in California, Colorado and Washington, DC. As a couple, they traveled extensively throughout the US and Europe, and enjoyed spending time in Siesta Key, Florida during the winter.

Ed was athletic, and enjoyed many sports throughout his life. He played football in high school and was a talented figure skater. Boating and water skiing were his passion during the years his daughters were in the home. The family spent a lot of time on Clear Lake, the Mississippi River, the Ozarks and many lakes in Minnesota. Later in life Ed took up downhill skiing. No matter the sport, Ed excelled. In retirement, Ed developed a passion for sail boating. He sailed in the Caribbean with friends, and especially enjoyed his time at Saylorville Lake with his good friend, Dick Reed. Ed was an avid Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and was especially enjoying their successes this season.

Ed was a man of faith and a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church and served the congregation in many ways, including serving on the Board of Trustees.

Ed was a proud family man. He welcomed his sons-in-law into the family as his own. He definitely enjoyed the male camaraderie! He and Jeri loved attending their grandchildren's sports events. Decorating for and hosting holiday meals with the family was another of his passions.

Ed and Jeri moved back to Mason City from the Des Moines area in 2015 to be near family. His devotion and care for Jeri as she aged was

incredible. In 2017 he suffered a major stroke. His strength and perseverance were never so evident as when he fought for his life, regained many capabilities, and enjoyed life for another 4 years. The family would like to thank the many staff at the IOOF Home and Therapy Center for their loving care of Ed and Jeri.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Jeri; his daughters, Suzan (Bob) McKiness and Lynn (Lou) Lundberg; grandchildren, Garett (Laura), Noah, Jonah (Savannah) and Keely; and great-granddaughter Leanna.

