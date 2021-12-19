Edwin A. McDaniel
October 14, 2021
MASON CITY - Edwin A. McDaniel passed away of natural causes on October 14, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 North Pennsylvania, with Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Wednesday. Services will be livestreamed on Major Erickson's Facebook Page. Per church guidelines, masks will be required.
Memorial contributions in Edwin's name can be made to the Humane Society of North Iowa or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.