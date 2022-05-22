Edward V. Stoffer

October 21, 1920-May 20, 2022

BELMOND-Edward V. Stoffer, 101, of Belmond, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Ed Stoffer will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. Burial will take place in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Edward Virgil, son of Engelke and Mattie (Schmidt) Stoffer, was born on October 21, 1920 on the farm near Alexander. Ed grew up on the family farm and attended school in Alexander. Ed helped on the farm for a few years after school before going to work at General Mills and Central Soya in Belmond. After working there almost 40 years, Ed retired in 1983.

Ed was united in marriage to Irene Thayer at the United Methodist Church parsonage in Belmond on February 9, 1946. The couple made their home in Belmond where they raised their two children, Douglas and Roxy. They were married for 72 years.

In his younger years, Ed enjoyed playing horseshoes with the men's club. He loved hunting, fishing, and playing cards with his family and friends.

After Ed and Irene retired, they enjoyed traveling around the United States in their motorhome. They spent winters in Las Vegas area for a few years. Ed and Irene loved taking fishing trips to Lake Winnie and Cut Foot Sioux in Minnesota.

Ed is survived by his son Douglas (Shirley) Stoffer of Belmond; daughter Roxy (Leon) Rubendall of Sac City; grandchildren Shelly (Chad) Simm, Cheri (Brian) Hewitt, Angela Fischer, and Clay (Jennifer) Stoffer; and great-grandchildren Jordan Fischer, Makenzie Stoffer, Riley Fischer, Joshua Simm, Brady Hewitt, Caden Stoffer, and Carly Fischer.

He is preceded in death by his wife Irene Stoffer in 2018; parents Engle and Mattie Stoffer; brothers Jacob Stoffer and Lester Stoffer; sisters Anne Ellefson and Arlene Pals; sisters-in-law Bobbi Stoffer, Laura Stoffer, Genevieve Smith, Alberta Middleton, and Dorthea Burka; brothers-in-law Harold Ellefson, Robert Pals, George “Coonie” Smith, Richard Middleton, and John Burka; and parents-in-law Claude and Clara Thayer.

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248