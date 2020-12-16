Edward R. Gutzmer Jr.

Ed was born August 21, 1934, in Hankinson, ND, the son of Edward Sr. and Alice (Sandow) Gutzmer. He graduated from Rockwell High School in 1953. After graduation he served his country proudly in the Army for 3 years. Ed dedicated forty three years of his life to Wayne Feed as a director of Grain Co. In 1961 Ed met the love of his life, Marge Vavrik at a dance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, IA. In 1963 the couple got married in Duncan, IA, from this union four children were born.