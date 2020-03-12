Edward J. Caspers

January 29, 1960 - March 10, 2020

Swaledale - Edward J. Caspers, age 60, of Swaledale, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Thornton, Iowa, with Pastors Rhea Evanson and Jane Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Township Cemetery in rural Swaledale. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com.

Born January 29, 1960, Edward Joseph Caspers was one of five children born to Orville and Bernice (Nauman) Caspers. Ed grew up on the family farm outside Swaledale and purchased his own farm two miles away at the age of 18. He graduated from Rockwell-Swaledale High School in 1978, then attended and played basketball at NIACC. According to Ed, he was engaged in commodities and real estate (aka farming) his entire life.