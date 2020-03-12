Edward J. Caspers
January 29, 1960 - March 10, 2020
Swaledale - Edward J. Caspers, age 60, of Swaledale, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Thornton, Iowa, with Pastors Rhea Evanson and Jane Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Township Cemetery in rural Swaledale. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com.
Born January 29, 1960, Edward Joseph Caspers was one of five children born to Orville and Bernice (Nauman) Caspers. Ed grew up on the family farm outside Swaledale and purchased his own farm two miles away at the age of 18. He graduated from Rockwell-Swaledale High School in 1978, then attended and played basketball at NIACC. According to Ed, he was engaged in commodities and real estate (aka farming) his entire life.
Ed's family brought him endless joy. He enjoyed traveling and family vacations, summers on the lake and picnics. Other favorites included hunting, fishing, riding and driving his slingshot, and spelunking. Ed was an avid sports fan, both as a participant and observer. He spent many happy hours attending and cheering on his children at their various sporting events. He enjoyed touring the countryside to check on his crops and always had an ample supply of treats on hand, including mints, candy, orange slices and Twizzlers. Every day began having coffee with his farming friends at the Swaledale town hall to keep up on local events and chatter.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Rebecca; five children, Jacqlyn, Emily, and Edison Caspers of Swaledale, KayLee (Chris) Anderson of Lake Norden, SD, Leighton Knaus of Savage, MN; two children from a previous marriage he loved as his own, Ericka (Greg) Cummins of Hamburg, MN, and Nate (Cherie) Wagner of Mason City; his mother, Bernice Caspers; two brothers, Don (Julie) Caspers of Swaledale, and Rich (Alyce) Caspers of Glenview, IL; and a sister, Susan (Bob) Shanks of Plainview, MN. He is also survived by his parents-in-law, Doug and Kathy Bohman of Elkader; a sister-in-law, Jennifer (Josh Townley) Bohman of Mason City; a brother-in-law, Scott (Alina) Bohman of Mt. Pleasant; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members.
Ed was preceded in death by his father; a brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Bonnie Caspers; his paternal grandparents, Herman “Deed” and Fredericka Caspers; his maternal grandparents, Emmett and Hannah Nauman; a nephew, David Caspers; a special uncle and aunt, Dale and Jeannette Caspers; and his grandfather-in-law, Bernard Bohman.
Ames Monument & Cremation Center has been entrusted with the care of Ed and his family.
