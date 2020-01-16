Edward H. Albers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Upon his honorable discharge from the Marines, Ed returned to the Belmond area, working for General Mills and Soya, and later sold insurance for a number of years, earning many sales awards. He did all of this while continuing to farm the family farm, 3 miles south of Indian Lake.

Ed was united in marriage to Jacquelyn Abel in 1952, and to this union, daughter Christine Anne was born. Ed later married Barbara Jeannine Shackelford on December 8, 1967. The couple were married 46 years until Barbie passed away on May 28, 2014.

Ed participated in a number of sports, including playing baseball with the Marines, but bowling was the love of his life. Ed was a 12 time Iowa State Bowling Champion, was inducted into the Mason City and Iowa Bowlers Halls-of-Fame. He rolled numerous 300 games throughout his career and attended and participated in countless national tournaments over the years. He ran the pro shop at the Rose Bowl in Mason City for a number of years. It was through bowling that he had the opportunity to mentor many young men and acted as a father figure to them. He was their hero.