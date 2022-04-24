Edward Everett Keith
MARBLE ROCK-Edward E. Keith, 79, of Marble Rock passed away on April 19, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. Services have been entrusted to Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Greene. Private Funeral service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marble Rock with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be in the Westside Cemetery, Marble Rock.
Public Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, April 24, at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Edward Keith Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 38, Greene, Iowa 50636.
