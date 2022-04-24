Edward Everett Keith

MARBLE ROCK-Edward E. Keith, 79, of Marble Rock passed away on April 19, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. Services have been entrusted to Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Greene. Private Funeral service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marble Rock with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be in the Westside Cemetery, Marble Rock.