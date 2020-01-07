Edward E. Wineinger
February 6, 1933 - January 4, 2020
Clear Lake - Edward E. Wineinger, 86, of Clear Lake passed away on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at his home.
Per Ed's wishes, his body has been cremated and inurnment will take place at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
Ed was born in Dubois County, Indiana, one of eight children born to Cleo and Ida (Lois) Wineinger. Ed graduated from Dubois High School Class of 1952, the same year he began serving in the Navy. Serving until the year of 1956, Edward received an honorable discharge with the rank of Second Class Aviation Fire Control Technician. After discharge, Ed enrolled in Peru State from 1956-1959. Ed earned his Bachelor of Science in Education, from Nebraska State Teachers College.
Ed married Margaret “Peg” Nordhoff from Dubois, Indiana, daughter of Charles and Matilda Nordhoff on August 25, 1952. Together Ed and Margaret had eight children. Ed worked for Farm Bureau for 20 years, Allied for 11 years, and Farmers Elevators for six years. He and the family moved to Clear Lake, IA in 1975, Ed later retired from Allied in 1996.
Ed had a passion for trout fishing, snowmobiling, and golfing in his spare time. Ed cherished time spent with his grandchildren; throughout the years he was their biggest supporter. He always offered a listening ear to the grandchildren and was the first one on the sidelines to cheer them on during school sporting events.
Those left to cherish memories of Ed include his children, Deborah, Edward (Sue), Marcia, Kimberly, David, Daniel, and Elizabeth; 17 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brothers, Clifford Wineinger, Indiana, and James (Trudy) Wineinger, Florida; sister in law, Marylee Kraft, Indiana; as well as countless extended family members and friends.
Ed is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret “Peg” Wineinger; parents, Cleo and Ida “Lois” Wineinger; son who was deceased at birth, Patrick; granddaughter, Sarah Bergner; siblings, Cleo, Virginia, Donald, Gary, and Lois; sister in law, Shirley (Ted) Conrad; and brother in law, Ken Kraft.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
