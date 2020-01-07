Edward E. Wineinger

February 6, 1933 - January 4, 2020

Clear Lake - Edward E. Wineinger, 86, of Clear Lake passed away on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at his home.

Per Ed's wishes, his body has been cremated and inurnment will take place at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Ed was born in Dubois County, Indiana, one of eight children born to Cleo and Ida (Lois) Wineinger. Ed graduated from Dubois High School Class of 1952, the same year he began serving in the Navy. Serving until the year of 1956, Edward received an honorable discharge with the rank of Second Class Aviation Fire Control Technician. After discharge, Ed enrolled in Peru State from 1956-1959. Ed earned his Bachelor of Science in Education, from Nebraska State Teachers College.

Ed married Margaret “Peg” Nordhoff from Dubois, Indiana, daughter of Charles and Matilda Nordhoff on August 25, 1952. Together Ed and Margaret had eight children. Ed worked for Farm Bureau for 20 years, Allied for 11 years, and Farmers Elevators for six years. He and the family moved to Clear Lake, IA in 1975, Ed later retired from Allied in 1996.