DANA POINT, CA - Edson "Ed" Erdix Swift, 77, of Dana Point, California, died Saturday, August 12, 2023, surrounded by family after a brief illness. Ed was born on October 12,1945, in Mason City, Iowa to parents Carmella "Mollie" Napoletano Swift Sorenson and Erdix Marlowe Swift Jr. Ed had three children with his wife of 16 years, Barbara Farrell (Swift) Goss. He was married for 29 years to Dr. Phyllis Elizondo (Caldwell) Swift who preceded him in death in 2020. Ed graduated high school from Mason City High School in Iowa. He received his bachelor's degree in English and religious/theological studies from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. After college, Ed was drafted into the US Army and served his country in Vietnam. He then received his master's degree in hospital administration from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Starting in Iowa, Ed lived in many other US states including Missouri, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, California, and Utah. He served as a hospital administrator until his retirement in 1999. Throughout his life he enjoyed bass fishing, golfing, movies, and spending time with his friends and family.