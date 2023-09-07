Edson "Ed" Erdix Swift
DANA POINT, CA - Edson "Ed" Erdix Swift, 77, of Dana Point, California, died Saturday, August 12, 2023, surrounded by family after a brief illness. Ed was born on October 12,1945, in Mason City, Iowa to parents Carmella "Mollie" Napoletano Swift Sorenson and Erdix Marlowe Swift Jr. Ed had three children with his wife of 16 years, Barbara Farrell (Swift) Goss. He was married for 29 years to Dr. Phyllis Elizondo (Caldwell) Swift who preceded him in death in 2020. Ed graduated high school from Mason City High School in Iowa. He received his bachelor's degree in English and religious/theological studies from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. After college, Ed was drafted into the US Army and served his country in Vietnam. He then received his master's degree in hospital administration from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Starting in Iowa, Ed lived in many other US states including Missouri, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, California, and Utah. He served as a hospital administrator until his retirement in 1999. Throughout his life he enjoyed bass fishing, golfing, movies, and spending time with his friends and family.
After his retirement, he and Phyllis moved to St. George, Utah. In his retirement he took up many hobbies including cooking wonderful meals, building model trains, fishing, hunting, spending time with his family, his dogs and his many pets.
Ed is survived by his brother, Don Sorenson and wife Linda; children: Stephanie Swift and son in-law Gijs Minderhoud; son, Jeff Swift and wife Claire; son, Ryan Swift and wife Carli; stepson, Marcus Caldwell and wife Elizabeth; and stepson, Paul Caldwell and wife Jaclyn. He was a grandfather "Bumpoo" to ten grandchildren: Kate and Edson Minderhoud, Harrison Swift, Mae, John and Anna Swift, Jaida, Hadley, Cora, and Ainsley Caldwell.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 800-342-2383, https://diabetes.org/.
