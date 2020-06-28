Edna Watters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 17, 1932-June 22, 2020

SWALEDALE -- Edna A. Watters, 87, of Swaledale, died on Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street E in Rockwell. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a Scriptural wake service beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by a time of sharing. Interment will be held in the Pleasant Valley Township Cemetery in Swaledale. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Edna Agnes Watters was born on August 17, 1932, on a farm in Tennyson, Wisconsin, the daughter of Peter and Odelia “Delia” (Wiest) Rupp. She married Carleton Watters on June 6, 1953, at St. Rose church in Cuba City, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1994.

Edna enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren and also babysitting. In her free time, she loved to cook and bake. Carleton and Edna created many fond memories while camping with family and friends. More recently, Edna enjoyed spending winters in Texas with special friend, Bob.