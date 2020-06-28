Edna Watters
Edna A. Watters

August 17, 1932-June 22, 2020

SWALEDALE -- Edna A. Watters, 87, of Swaledale, died on Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street E in Rockwell. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a Scriptural wake service beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by a time of sharing. Interment will be held in the Pleasant Valley Township Cemetery in Swaledale. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Edna Agnes Watters was born on August 17, 1932, on a farm in Tennyson, Wisconsin, the daughter of Peter and Odelia “Delia” (Wiest) Rupp. She married Carleton Watters on June 6, 1953, at St. Rose church in Cuba City, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1994.

Edna enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren and also babysitting. In her free time, she loved to cook and bake. Carleton and Edna created many fond memories while camping with family and friends. More recently, Edna enjoyed spending winters in Texas with special friend, Bob.

Survivors include three sons: Danny (Bernie) Watters, David Watters, Steve (Brenda) Watters; daughter: Teresa (Gary) Jochimsen; sister: Dorothy Puls, AZ; brother: Ambrose (Lois) Rupp, WI; ten grandchildren: Carl, DeWayne, Rachael, Andrea, Brent, Mindi, Jesse, Jake, Kelsey, and Gina; and

seventeen great-grandchildren; special friend Bob Brood.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Peter and Odelia Rupp; husband: Carleton Watters; sister: Leila Brink; two brothers: Louis and leonard Rupp; four sisters-in-law: Hazel Rupp, Marie Rupp, Gloria Rupp, and Louise Rupp; two brothers-in-law: Willard Brink and Odo Puls; daughter-in-law: Deb Watters.

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Service information

Jun 29
Visitation
Monday, June 29, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
305 Elm St E
Rockwell, IA 50469
Jun 30
Service
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
10:00AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
305 Elm St E
Rockwell, IA 50469
