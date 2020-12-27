Edna M. Pickering (Dettman)

December 11, 1918 - December 20, 2020

Belmond, Iowa - Edna Marie Pickering (Dettman), 102 died on Sunday December 20, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral arrangements for Edna Pickering are incomplete, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond is assisting the family.

Edna was born on the family farm north of Belmond on December 11, 1918 to John A. Dettman and Rose Dettman (Brennan). She attended Hickory Grove School and graduated from Belmond High School in 1936.

Not finding suitable work in Belmond, Edna got a job as a house maid for the Jacob and Augusta Decker family in their homes in Mason City and Clear Lake. She met her future husband Ernest E. Pickering at the Soda Grill in Mason City and they were married in Cedar Rapids in 1941.