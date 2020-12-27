Edna M. Pickering (Dettman)
December 11, 1918 - December 20, 2020
Belmond, Iowa - Edna Marie Pickering (Dettman), 102 died on Sunday December 20, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Funeral arrangements for Edna Pickering are incomplete, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond is assisting the family.
Edna was born on the family farm north of Belmond on December 11, 1918 to John A. Dettman and Rose Dettman (Brennan). She attended Hickory Grove School and graduated from Belmond High School in 1936.
Not finding suitable work in Belmond, Edna got a job as a house maid for the Jacob and Augusta Decker family in their homes in Mason City and Clear Lake. She met her future husband Ernest E. Pickering at the Soda Grill in Mason City and they were married in Cedar Rapids in 1941.
Edna worked most of her life. She performed many duties on the family farm and after moving to Perry with her husband and son Jerry she worked at the Hawkeye Cleaners. Twelve years later they moved to Sioux City where she worked at a card store and Wonder Bread Bakery. She worked in the Audit Department of Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Des Moines for four years. After returning to Sioux City she worked for 17 years at Yonkers Department Store. Following the death of her husband she moved to Belmond in 2008 and lived in the Belmond Community Apartments.
Edna enjoyed gardening, reading, big band music, dancing, movies, and cooking. She and Ernest were active members of the Sioux City Masonic Temple and shared many good times with friends at parades and concerts. She was a story teller who enjoyed sharing stories about her life and the people in her life. Her motto, “work hard, think young, and keep active” guided her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest E. Pickering in 2006, her parents, and sisters Agnes Gabrielson, Ardie Johnson, Evelyn Beavers and Nellie Didio.
Edna is survived by her son Jerry L. Pickering and wife Susan of Indiana, Pa; three grandchildren, Kathyrine Glasser, Sara Pickering, and Michael Pickering; nine grandchildren, Nathan Yanosick, Summit Silvers, Joshua Glasser, Ari Glasser, George Pickering, Nickolas Pickering, Hannah Pickering, Quinn Pickering, and Michelle Pickering; and several nieces and nephews.
Edna's family suggests memorial donations may be directed to the New Lyric Theatre in Belmond and sent to the family's attention c/o Ewing Funeral Home, P.O. Box 301 in Belmond, Iowa, 50421.
Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa, 50421. 641-444-3248. www.ewingfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.