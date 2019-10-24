Edith McClure
December 1, 1933 - October 22, 2019
KLEMME - Edith Anne (Schulte) McClure was born on a farm near Alexander Iowa on December 1st, 1933, to John Schulte and Miriam (Packard) Schulte. Edith was the oldest of the four Schulte girls.
She graduated from Alexander High School in 1951, and trained at the Iowa Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing for three years, graduating in 1954 as a registered nurse.
Edith was married to Robert R. McClure on September 19th, 1954. They moved to the Klemme area that year, and began farming. Edith also worked at the Belmond Community Hospital.
She volunteered with the Klemme Methodist Church, the Girl Scouts, and Klemme School Music Mothers and other school activities. Edith also enjoyed reading, traveling, and attending concerts and events.
Edith passed away on October 22nd, 2019, at The Waterford Assisted Living Center in Ames, Iowa, where she had been residing since April of 2018.
She is survived by her sisters Sharon Anderson, Jeanine Hettinga, and Suzanne (Rock) Bridges. She is also survived by daughters Peggy McClure, Nancy Narigon, Jane McClure, Mary (Robert) Benda, and Susan McClure. Also grandchildren Lauren (Jess) Lorentzen, Charlotte (Brian) Respeliers, Henry (Abby) Narigon, Nellie (Andreas) Hanson, Amelia (Stuart Frazier) Narigon, Lizzy Narigon, John Moudy, and Todd Moudy (Sarah Yoshi Anderson). And great-grandchildren Soli and Marlowe Karagianis and Blaire and Louise Respeliers; Cedric Lorentzen; Alma, Wilfred and Eleanor Hansen; James Narigon.
Visitation: 5 to 7 pm, Andrews Funeral Home in Klemme, Iowa, on Thursday, October 24th. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, October 25th and there will be a visitation prior to service, 12 to 1pm, at Andrews Funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Klemme Methodist Church, or to the Klemme Public Library.
Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474
