Easton S. DeVries

Easton S. DeVries, 19, died Friday July 28, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City; surrounded by his loving family. Easton gave the gift of sight with the Iowa Lions Eye Bank through the Gift of Life Donor program.

A memorial service for Easton, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the Surf Ballroom and Museum, 460 North Shore Drive, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428; with Reverend Dr. Jacqueline Thompson officiating.

A memorial visitation will held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday August 7, 2023, at the Surf Ballroom and Museum, 460 North Shore Drive, Clear Lake.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 First Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. www.colonialchapels.com 641-357-2193