Earl L. Beshey

October 19, 1953–April 19, 2023

BRITT-Earl L. Beshey, 69, of Britt, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 27th at the United Methodist Church in Garner. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Wednesday, April 26th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Garner United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or to the donor's charity of choice in memory of Earl. www.cataldofuneralhome.com