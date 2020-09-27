× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earl E. Parcher

(1937-2020)

Earl Eugene Parcher, a lifelong resident of Marble Rock, Iowa passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 20, 2020, after a 25 year battle with cancer. There will be a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Marble Rock Community Center, 520 College Street, Marble Rock, Iowa from 1pm to 4pm. This will be an informal gathering of family and friends to reminisce and remember and will include a light lunch for either socially distance dine-in or carry out.

Earl was born on December 27, 1937 to Philip and Fern (Blum) Parcher. He grew up on the family farm north of Marble Rock and attended the Marble Rock Community School system, graduating in 1957. He was united in marriage the same year to his high school sweetheart Janice Goetzinger on June 25, 1957 at St. Mary's Church, Roseville, Iowa. This union produced four children, Martin, Kenneth and Daniel and another infant son that was stillborn.

Earl farmed for over 50 years in Marble Rock, raising grain crops, cattle and horses. Earl and Jan particularly enjoyed raising and showing horses and colts that they bred and raised and created a very successful business and following of their registered Quarter Horses and Paint horses that endures even through today.