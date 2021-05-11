Earl Dean Miller

September 19, 1933-May 8, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Earl Dean Miller, 87, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Fertile Church of Christ, 3493 Eagle Ave, Fertile, with Rev. Dennis Ganz, Daniel Miller and Ken Olson officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or a charity of one's choice.

Earl was born September 19, 1933, the son of Verle and Corrine (Zobel) Miller in Clarion, IA. He married Donna Low on October 28, 1951, in Clear Lake.

Earl grew up and attended school in Fertile. Following high school, he became certified as an air conditioning technician, but for most of his career he was a partner in their family business, Miller's Diesel and Automotive in Mason City.