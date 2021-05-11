Earl Dean Miller
September 19, 1933-May 8, 2021
CLEAR LAKE-Earl Dean Miller, 87, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Fertile Church of Christ, 3493 Eagle Ave, Fertile, with Rev. Dennis Ganz, Daniel Miller and Ken Olson officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.
Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or a charity of one's choice.
Earl was born September 19, 1933, the son of Verle and Corrine (Zobel) Miller in Clarion, IA. He married Donna Low on October 28, 1951, in Clear Lake.
Earl grew up and attended school in Fertile. Following high school, he became certified as an air conditioning technician, but for most of his career he was a partner in their family business, Miller's Diesel and Automotive in Mason City.
Earl was a member of Fertile Church of Christ where he was active in various roles including serving as a deacon and teaching Sunday School. He enjoyed buying and working on cars, going for motorcycle rides, fishing and most importantly, spending time with his family. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren always cherished their frequent visits. During retirement, Earl enjoyed spending winters with Donna in Leander, TX, summers in Aitkin, MN and at home with his dog, Lucy. During many of his vacations, he also liked to explore the countryside by taking back roads everywhere.
Earl is survived by his wife, Donna of Clear Lake; children, Sheila (Michael) Ball of Fertile, Arlyn (Claudia) Miller of Leander, TX, Daniel (Penny) Miller of Fertile, and LuAnn (Dick) Paulson of Clear Lake; ten grandchildren, Stefanie (Dean) Black, Staci Ball, Angie (Dan) Schmidt, Alicia (Erik) Grimm, Kara (Tom) Kopecky, Krista (Philip) Stec, Heather (Joshua) Schulze, Joshua (Jennifer) Miller, Courtney (Chris) Lorenz and Kelsey (Zachary) Kuns; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marlin (Dianne) Miller, Jack (Eva) Miller and Jean (Dan) Blake, all of Clear Lake; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.