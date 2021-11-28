E. Wayne Opheim

March 9, 1929-November 21, 2021

Long-time Mason City resident Wayne Opheim was born March 9, 1929, in Ottosen, Iowa, and died November 21, 2021, in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Elmer Wayne – the ninth of 10 children -- grew up surrounded by fellow Norwegian-Americans in Bode, Iowa. He graduated from Bode High School in 1947, served two years in the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and two additional years in the Air Force stationed in Germany. He had B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of Northern Iowa.

He taught and coached at Thornton Public Schools and then taught at Mankato State University before he and his family settled in Mason City in 1966. He was an accounting instructor at NIACC for 22 years before retiring to spend time helping with grandchildren, traveling, golfing, volunteering – and attending NIACC and MCHS sports events and then discussing the results with his friends at coffee.

A long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, Wayne was married to Barb (Fisher) Opheim, former media specialist at Mason City High School, for 65 years. They were so grateful for their long lives in Mason City, which was a wonderful place to raise their children, have their careers and spend their retirement. He loved going to coffee and meals with his brother, Earl, and friends.

In 2019, Wayne and Barb moved to the Twin Cities to be closer to children; Barb died October 30, 2020. His last year in assisted living was spent missing Barb and receiving frequent visits with his children and grandchildren, where he delighted in winning at cribbage. “I've had a great life,” Wayne always said. That sense of gratitude as well as his wisdom and guidance were tremendous gifts he gave to his children and grandchildren.

Wayne is survived by his four children: Gena Mueller (Dan), Kenosha, WI; Doug Opheim (DeAnn), Lakeville, MN; Teresa Opheim (Rich Schuler), Minneapolis, MN; and Joan Tomlinson (Dan), Burnsville, MN; 11 grandchildren, Dana (Mueller) Blake, Lukas Mueller, Mallory (Mueller) Herald (Brian), Nikki (Mueller) Noe (Nathan), Christa Opheim, Jessica Opheim (Alex Hildebrandt), Paul Opheim, Elizabeth Tomlinson (Alicia Thompson), Carissa Jacobsen (Bill), Spencer Tomlinson and Karly Tomlinson. He also is survived by eight great-grandchildren, with another on the way: Ezria Noe, Mitchell Noe, Hayden Blake, Kody Noe, Alyanna Noe, Elin Hildebrandt, Hannah Herald and Max Hildebrandt. In addition, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by wife, Barb (Fisher) Opheim, his parents Carl and Selma (Sween) Opheim and nine siblings: Laila Wilson, Velma Johnson, Doris Chantland, Orpha Johnson, Marion Helvick, Agnes Berge, Keith Opheim, Earl Opheim and Barbara Johnson.

He will be cremated, and the family will hold a celebration of life in Spring 2022.

Memorials are welcomed to the NIACC Foundation, under the Opheim Family Scholarship (500 College Drive, Mason City, IA 50401), or First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Pierce Ave., Mason City, IA 50401.