Dwight Iver Olson

November 17, 1955-February 23, 2022

THOMPSON-Dwight Iver Olson, 66 of Thompson, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN after a courageous battle with oral cancer.

Upon his wishes he was cremated and a Memorial Benefit will be held 1:00 - 6:00 P.M., Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family and will be used to set up a scholarship fund.

Dwight was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota on November 17, 1955 to Raymond & Marian (Pat) Olson. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church outside of Thompson, IA.

Dwight attended and graduated from Thompson Community School in 1974 as the class valedictorian. He was a National Honor Society member, FFA member and active in numerous school activities. Football was a very important part of his school life and even after being out of school, teaching others the aspects of the game being a role model to them.

Dwight was a family man with family being the most important thing to him. He was always there for anyone that needed help with anything. He had a passion for farming and enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing and passing that love along to the younger generation.

Dwight married “Marcia” Kim Floy of Thornton, Iowa on September 14, 1974. From their union they had a daughter Heather and a son Nicholas.

Dwight was active over the years in many different organizations, Farm Bureau, Winnebago County Fair board, Pork Producers, Pony of Americas Club, and Lime Creek Buch Skinners (Black Powder). Dwight over the years was a bowler, took karate lessons and dance lessons.

He is survived by his wife, Kim of rural Thompson; his daughter, Heather (Keith) Eilering, and son Nicholas (Tiffany) Olson, also survived by grandchildren, Katie (Tonnes) Thorland, Justin Hassebroek, Kevin Hassebroek, Aubrey Olson and Ethan Olson; his mother, Marian (Pat) Olson; brothers, Randy (Naomi) Olson, Tim (Julie) Olson; sisters, Cynthia (Bob) Olsen, Colette (Steve) Reimann along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and several cousins.

Dwight was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Olson; father-in-law, Marius Floy; grandparents, Oscar and Ida Olson, Edward and Evelyn Hunt; great grandson, Henry Thorland, and nephew, Josh Olson.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: