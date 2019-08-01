Dwight C. Wessels
November 2, 1955 - July 6, 2019
BELMOND, IOWA - Dwight C. Wessels, 63, of Goodell, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Memorial services for Dwight Wessels will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, with visitation following until 5:00 PM.
Dwight Charles Wessels was born November 2, 1955 to LuVerne and Charlene (Paulsen) Wessels in Belmond, where he was raised and educated, graduating from Belmond High School.
Dwight was united in marriage to Jolene Dirks of Belmond, the couple later divorced.
Dwight worked a variety of jobs over the years, he enjoyed over the road trucking most of all. In his free time, Dwight enjoyed rebuilding Harley Davidson motorcycles, which appealed to his meticulous nature. He always had a joke to share for every occasion.
Dwight lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures.
Dwight is survived by his siblings, Duane (Barbara) Wessels of Belmond, Lila (Chad) Pfleger of Knoxville, Tennessee, Jason (Jennifer) Wessels of Nevada and Lynne (Nathan) Henn of West Des Moines; uncle Bob (Kathy) Wessels of Belmond; step-mother Elaine Wessels of Belmond; along with numerous nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.
Dwight was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
