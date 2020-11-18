Duncan D. Campbell

May 22, 1953-November 16, 2020

BELMOND - Duncan D. Campbell, 67, of Belmond, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services for Duncan Campbell will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at visitation will be limited to 15 indoors and 30 outdoors at all times.

Those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Belmond Fire Department, or the Belmond United Methodist Church.

Duncan Duane was born on May 22, 1953 in Belmond to Jack and Lil Campbell. He grew up on the home farm south of Belmond and attended Belmond Community School, graduating in 1971. Duncan was active in football, wrestling, track, and played guitar in a rock band.