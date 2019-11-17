August 31, 2935-November 15, 2019
DUMONT --- On Friday, November 15, 2019, Duane Wubbena of Dumont, Iowa was called home by his Lord and Savior. Duane passed away at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City at the age of 84.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19 at the Dumont Reformed Church. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20 at the Dumont Reformed Church with Pastor Chris Meester officiating. Burial will be at the Dumont Cemetery, Dumont, Iowa with lunch and fellowship following. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Dumont is assisting Duane's family.
Duane was born in rural Allison, Iowa on August 31, 1935. Duane's life revolved around faith, family, and service. He was an active member of the Dumont Reformed Church for over 50 years and sought to bring others to Christ through the mission of Gideons International out of Hampton, Iowa. He was united with his loving wife Laura (Endelman) Wubbena in 1954. Together they had 3 daughters: Mary VanEllen of Dumont, Marcia Speedy of Allison, Billie Jo (Mark) Culver of Ackley as well as 12 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Duane was a beloved and generous member of the Dumont Community, and active in multiple facets of community service. Duane also owned and operated Dumont Implement for 50 years, proudly selling quality Allis-Chalmers, AGCO, and Massey Ferguson Equipment. In his free time, he enjoyed golf, antique tractor rides, bowling, and attending school events of his children and grandchildren. Time with friends and family was one of his greatest joys in life.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct Memorials to the Duane Wubbena Memorial Fund at the First Security Bank and Trust in Dumont, Iowa for the Gideons International and other charities.
www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com; 641-857-3303
