December 10, 1938-June 22, 2023

ANKENY-Duane Toppin, 84, left this earth to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 22, 2023, with his family at his side. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Grace Church, 4200 E. 25th St. in Des Moines, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Grace. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery near Mason City at a later date.

Duane was born December 10, 1938, in Clear Lake, Iowa, the son of Paul E. and Marjorie M. (Clark) Toppin. He graduated from Clear Lake High School, Class of 1957. Following graduation, he served with the United States Air Force. After leaving the United States Air Force Duane married the love of his life, Cheryll Smith on August 9, 1964, had two daughters, and celebrated 58 wonderful years of marriage. Duane and Cheryll farmed for 21 years. Duane decided to retire from farming and after determining that retirement was not for him, Duane decided to sell farm implements in the north Iowa area. After the birth of their granddaughter, Duane and Cheryll decided to move to Ankeny, Iowa where Duane again sold farm implements. He then decided to try retirement again and determined it was still not for him. He then started his own handyman business, but he also became the Director of Maintenance at Ankeny Christian Academy, Ankeny, Iowa. Duane retired as the Director of Maintenance at the school after 11 years. He continued to do his handyman work up until just prior to his death.

Duane accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior in 1982 and was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family, church, and country. He was a skilled woodworker and handyman who, as his family like to tease him about, owned every tool ever made. Known as a man with a servant’s heart, Duane loved helping others no matter the ask.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Cheryll; daughters, Heather Toppin and Robin (John) Bolten; granddaughter, Laura (Wesley) Toppin-Jones; as well as many other extended family and friends. Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Marjorie Toppin; brothers, Gerald and Norman Toppin; sister, Myrna Stalkfleet; and twin daughters, Sarah Jo and Mary Kay Toppin.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests giving to Ankeny Christian Academy (1604 W 1st Street, Ankeny, Iowa 50023) or Grace Church (4200 E 25th Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50317). Donations can also be made online for either.