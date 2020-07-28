Duane T. Rohrer

Duane was a member of Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason City, Columbia Club (Knights of Columbus) where he served as Grand Knight, District Deputy, Faithful Navigator and managed the local council in Mason City. He also helped establish Little League Baseball with the Knights of Columbus, and continued his involvement for 28 years. Duane coached one of the first two teams in 1962 and with his and numerous others involvement, by 1990 there were 1,000 boys and 85 teams involved! Tuffy enjoyed many trips with his family “up North”.

Always being patient when he would take his, not quite so experienced, daughters and grandkids out, making sure they got to a crappie hole as he baited hooks, took off the fish and told stories all while smiling and whistling away. Tuff also went on many guy trips with his son, brothers and friends to Arkansas along with memorable ice fishing excursions. He was always eager to get out on that frozen lake and is known to be one of the first to drive out each year on the fresh ice to get the fish! Tuff was actively involved with running and managing several community drives and fundraisers throughout Mason City. Those included fish fry's, watermelon feeds, chili feeds and many meals prepared and served through the Community Kitchen. Tuff loved watching his grandkids' sporting events! He and Carol rarely missed a local game. You could find him in the stands cheering proudly while wearing their high school pins, hats and t-shirts!