Duane Ray Mummelthie
June 17, 1936 - February 2, 2021
Mason City - Duane Ray Mummelthie, 84, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, in his Gilbert, Arizona home.
A private family service will be held in Mason City, before his burial at Elmwood St. Joseph, Mason City, IA.
A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 S Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA.
Duane was born on June 17, 1936, the son of Fred and Esther (Kummelehne) Mummelthie of Frederika, IA. At the age of ten the family moved to Rockford to raise Duane and his six siblings. Duane graduated from Rockford High School's Class of 1955. On June 18, 1956 Duane married Carol Gustafson, and from this union four children were born. For countless years he was the Head Custodian at Mason City Community School.
Before moving to Arizona Duane was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church as well as the Wigwam and Wagon Club. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, camping, golfing and landscaping.
Those left to cherish memories of Duane are his wife, Marlayn; children, Dale (Joan) Mummelthie of Arizona, David (Debbie) Mummelthie of Wisconsin, Steve Mummelthie of Iowa, and Paula Ring of Colorado; a granddaughter; siblings, Bob Mummelthie, Donna Wendt, and Bertha (Chuck) Ray; numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.
Duane is preceded in death by his wife Carol; his parents; siblings, Don Mummelthie, Betty Graham, and Gene Mummelthie.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE, Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapel.com
