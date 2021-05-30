Duane Patterson

September 21, 1953-May 24, 2021

IOWA CITY-Duane Patterson, 67, of Iowa City, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, after a brief illness with pancreatic cancer.

Duane is survived by his brother Dave, niece Dawn (Josh), and nephews Jeff (Johan) and Darin (Kristy), great-nieces and nephews Zycick, Killan and Jacy, Seth, Keylee, Wyatt, Rowan, Colby, Xander, Corey and Britney, Megan and Derick, great-great-nieces and nephews Jace, Sawyer, and Iyla; along with many cousins, friends, and his dog Shady.

Duane was born September 21, 1953, to Donald and Enid (Sampson) Patterson and grew up in the St. Ansgar, Iowa area. Duane was a kind and generous soul.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, sister Shirley Mae, nephew Scott, and great-nephew Trenton.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 5th at 10:30 am at Six Mile Grove Cemetery, Lyle, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to your favorite charity. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.