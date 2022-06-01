Duane Marvin Renberg was born on November 15, 1934 in Comfrey, Minnesota, the son of Bert and Ina (Lenning) Renberg. Duane attended Sheffield and Ventura Schools. Duane was united in marriage to Carole Barrick on February 15, 1958 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. After marriage, they made their home in the Sheffield and Latimer areas where they farmed until settling on their farm near Thornton. He was a member for the Richland Lutheran Church in Thornton since 1942. In 2005 Duane retired from farming and moved to Thornton. He enjoyed mowing cemetery lawns, eating at the Chit Chat Cafe, and helping local farmers with harvest. He always greeted friends and family with a handshake and always ended a conversation with his kids, grandkids, great grandkids with “I love you honey”. He enjoyed farm sales, John Deere and visits with nursing home residents, family, and grandchildren. He also enjoyed “500” Card Club, watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren activities and he loved the Iowa Hawkeye's. He believed in Faith, Family and Farming. Duane moved into Deerfield Assisted Living in Sheffield in 2018.