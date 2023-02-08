Duane Francis Bouska

February 27, 1977-February 3, 2023

WAVERLY-Duane Francis Bouska, 45, of Waverly, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, February 3, 2023, from complications of Myasthenia Gravis.

Duane was born on February 27, 1977, in New Hampton, Iowa, the son of Patricia Susan (Weiglein) and Francis Edward Bouska. Duane graduated from Turkey Valley High School in 1995. He continued his education earning his Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Chemistry from at UNI and his Master of Educational Leadership Degree from Morningside College. On July 10, 2004, Duane was united in marriage to Sarah Jane Bruce at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City, Iowa.

Duane's first time on an airplane was after joining the Peace Corps and flying to Ghana, Africa where he taught math and science from 1999 - 2001. He continued teaching math at Mason City High School from 2002 – 2021, and also taught courses in mathematics at NIACC. In 2021, he began teaching math at Waterloo East High School which continued until his passing.

Duane battled a diagnosis of Myasthenia Gravis since 2018. He had a invasive surgery at Mayo in July of 2018, followed by chemo and radiation therapies and then managed his symptoms with medications.

Duane was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly, and a previous member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City. He was an avid reader; his love for reading was so great, Sarah often questioned if his love for books was greater than his love for her! He created quite a library of books in their home, filling many shelves and making sure all the kids found joy in reading as well. Duane loved working in the yard, mowing, gardening and maintaining their landscape, all a result of Duane growing up on the Bouska family farm. Duane loved his classroom and his students. Even when going through chemo and radiation, he never missed a day of work. He loved baking cookies and desserts with his kids, teaching them measurements and how to deal with fractions. He had a way of adding his love of math to anything! He was passionate about helping everyone understand and develop a love for math, especially his children. Most importantly, Duane was a devoted father and husband.

Duane is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Jane (Bruce) Bouska, who always loved holding his hand. He leaves behind four children, Nevaeh Jean, Korbin James, Micah Jane and Emerson Josephine; his mother, Pat; five siblings, Kevin (Christy) Bouska of Decorah, IA, Marcia (Dave) Streif of Maynard, IA, Martin (Natalie) Bouska of Plymouth, MN, Sarah (Jeff) Peters of Marion, IA, and Scott (Kendra) Bouska of Waucoma, IA; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Francis in 2014; two nephews, Lukas Bouska and Jacob Streif; and sister-in-law, Aja Bouska.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastors, Mark Anderson and Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, also at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Duane's body will be cremated following services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Duane Bouska Memorial Fund in support of his children and forwarded to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 1st St. N.W., Waverly, Iowa 50677 or the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (www.raisedonors.com/myasthenia/donatenow). Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187