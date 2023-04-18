Duane F. Logemann
June 9, 1937-April 14, 2023
WODEN-Duane F. Logemann, 85, of Woden, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Titonka Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Britt Zion Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Chris Burrell officiating. Burial will be at Grant Township Cemetery near Woden.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 21, at Cataldo Funeral Home, 310 Main St., Woden and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the donor's charity of choice in memory of Duane.
Duane Fred Logemann, the son of Walter and Gertrude Logemann, was born on June 9, 1937, on a farm near Elmore, Minnesota. He attended country school at Grant Township and graduated from Woden High School in 1955. Upon graduation, he farmed in rural Woden and served in the National Guard in Algona. On July 12, 1959, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Larson at Grant Lutheran Church and blessed with six children from that union. Duane raised his children to be “adaptive and resourceful,” much like himself. Duane was a man of faith, family, farming, fishing, and fatherhood. In farming and other areas of his life, he was not afraid to do things differently, like driving an Allis Chalmers or Deutz tractors when no one else was. Duane's love for nature extended into Marjorie and his dedication of their land to conservation acres. In life Duane enjoyed meeting new and different people, making them smile, asking questions, and engaging them in a multitude of interesting activities of his that included scrapping iron, dumpster diving, golfing, racquetball, ping-pong, violins, hunting, Iowa Cubs games, camping, motorcycles, and fishing (of course). He was always willing “to take you on” in any game.
His lifelong love of Jesus and gratitude for God's grace in his life, was faithfully reflected through serving in the churches he attended. Amidst serving in a multitude of roles, work and witness trips were extremely special to him, including trips to Costa Rica, Haiti, and New York.
Duane is survived by his wife, Marjorie of Woden; six children, Teresa Stecker of West Liberty, IA, David (Julie) Logemann of Earlham, IA, Bruce (Sherri) Logemann of Superior, AZ, Jason (Heather) Logemann of Turlock, CA, Jolene Brackey of Polson, MT and Neal (Cindy) Logemann of Earlham, IA; 20 grandchildren, Stephanie (Taylor) Getting, Stacie Stecker, Simon (Simone) Stecker, Samuel Stecker, Jessica Stecker, Caleb (Alyssa) Logemann, Isaac Logemann, Tim (Rachel) Logemann, Nathaniel Logemann, Sadie Logemann, April (Adam) Gaustad, Amber (Kylie) McChesney, Cole (Jenna) Logemann, Seth Logemann, Charity Logemann, Sidnee Brackey, Taylor Brackey, Keegen Brackey, Ethan Logemann and Zac Logemann; six great grandchildren, Ellia, Everly, Eastyn, Elias, Zakai and Everett; three sisters, Karen Larson, Lois (Chuck) Strack and Linda (Wayne) Torgerson; a brother-in-law, Paul Tjaden; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Marilyn Tjaden; and brother-in-law Tom Larson.