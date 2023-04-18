Duane Fred Logemann, the son of Walter and Gertrude Logemann, was born on June 9, 1937, on a farm near Elmore, Minnesota. He attended country school at Grant Township and graduated from Woden High School in 1955. Upon graduation, he farmed in rural Woden and served in the National Guard in Algona. On July 12, 1959, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Larson at Grant Lutheran Church and blessed with six children from that union. Duane raised his children to be “adaptive and resourceful,” much like himself. Duane was a man of faith, family, farming, fishing, and fatherhood. In farming and other areas of his life, he was not afraid to do things differently, like driving an Allis Chalmers or Deutz tractors when no one else was. Duane's love for nature extended into Marjorie and his dedication of their land to conservation acres. In life Duane enjoyed meeting new and different people, making them smile, asking questions, and engaging them in a multitude of interesting activities of his that included scrapping iron, dumpster diving, golfing, racquetball, ping-pong, violins, hunting, Iowa Cubs games, camping, motorcycles, and fishing (of course). He was always willing “to take you on” in any game.