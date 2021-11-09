Duane E. Sabin

December 25, 1937-November 5, 2021

URBANDALE-Duane E. Sabin, 83, died Friday, November 5, 2021 at his home in Urbandale surrounded by his loving family. The family will receive friends 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Friday, November 12th at Iles Westover Chapel. A private family funeral service will be held Saturday at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. Burial will take place at Mason City Memorial Gardens.

Duane was born December 25, 1937 in Bricelyn, Minnesota to Arthur and Liza (Rake) Sabin. He grew up in Manly, Iowa and graduated from Manly High School. Duane went to work for Rock Island Railroad, Chicago Northwestern and retired from Union Pacific after 42 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, boating, and Poker games with his family and friends, especially loved spending time with his family. Duane also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casinos.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Sharon (Beery) Sabin; children: Shawn (Paul Barnds) Sabin of Waukee, Brad (Susan) Sabin of Clear Lake, Shannon (Brent) Carlson of Clive; grandchildren: Kasey (Collin) Peterson of Ely, Austin (Kristen) Sabin of Beaverdale, Emma Carlson, Bo Carlson, Stella Carlson all Clive; great grandchildren: Graham, Benny, Crew, Marlow; siblings: Gloria (Jack) Reindl, David (Gloria) Sabin, Mark (Linda) Sabin, Daniel (Colleen) Sabin; sister-in-law, Margaret Sabin; brother-in-law, Robert Birkholz; many nieces and nephews. Duane was preceded in death by parents; his brother, Paul Sabin; and sister-in-law, Barbara Birkholz.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Blank Children's Developmental Center, under the direction of Dr. Nate Noble, Unity Point or Care Initiatives Hospice.

