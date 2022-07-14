Duane C. Belseth

January 25, 1936-January 18, 2022

There will be a celebration of life at the Trap Club in Fairmont, MN, on July 17th, 2022, from 2-5:00 – short service at 3:00.

Burial will be Tuesday, July 19th at 11:00 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Duane was born in Mason City, on January 25, 1936 to Kenneth and Susie Belseth. He's survived by his wife of 66 years Marilyn, daughter Lynn Boeset of Nevada, IA, and daughter Lori Belseth.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the charity of their choice in Duane's name. Cards may be sent to 875 Redwood Dr., Fairmont, MN, 56031.