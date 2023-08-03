Duane "Bud" King

Novemeber 30, 1931 - July 27, 2023

MASON CITY - Duane "Bud" King, 91, died on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 7, 2023, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Duane “Bud” King. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Duane "Bud" King was born on November 30, 1931, in Plymouth, Iowa, to parents Merlin and Wilma (Borchardt) King. At an early age he moved to Mason City and attended school there. Following high school Bud worked for Curries Hardware until serving in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 until he was honorably discharged in 1954. After returning home he began his career as a milkman for Carnation Dairy and did so until his retirement after 31 years. During many of those years he also worked as a meat cutter at Hutchison's Meat Market. After retirement, he went on to work at UBC as a yard foreman, Winnebago as a security guard, and delivered flowers for Hebel Greenhouse.

Bud was united in marriage to Carol Younke (Williamson) in 1975 and enjoyed 47 years together. He was a loving, generous, and devoted father to Terry King, Randy King, Tom Younke, Laura Payer, and David Younke.

Bud had the ability to light up the room with beautiful blue eyes and a gentle smile. He was always a joy to be around and made fast friends wherever he went, most recently at Kentucky Ridge Assisted Living. While he was able, he enjoyed woodworking, cooking, camping, time with family and meeting up with his early morning coffee crew. He loved helping friends and family with any project he could. Bud was an active volunteer at Wesley United Methodist Church and spent many years helping maintain the church, as a member of the Men's Club, and serving as Trustee. He spent countless hours volunteering his time at the local VA Clinic shuttling veterans to the VA hospital in Des Moines and helping with office duties, all of which he very much enjoyed. He treasured the time he could spend with his grandkids and great grandkids. He would say that his greatest joy was being the best man at his sons' weddings.

Bud is survived by his children: Terry (Lois) King, Laura (Rick) Payer, David Younke, Tom Younke; grandchildren: Emily (Jonathan) Meserve, Anna (Ian) Sandager, Sarah King, Andrew (Kjersti) Beavers, Lindsay (Scott) Rollefson, Jonathon Payer (Justine), Lucas Younke, Caleb Younke, Noah Younke; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents (Merlin and Wilma); siblings (Gwen, Jerry, Therald "Bing", and Doug); son (Randy); and wife (Carol).

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401