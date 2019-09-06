Duane A. Jerdee
June 22, 1944 - September 4, 2019
Duane A. Jerdee, 75, of Charles City, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.
A funeral service for Duane Jerdee will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church with Pastor Steve Hansen officiating. Burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.
Visitation will be at Trinity United Methodist Church from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 and will continue one hour before the service on Monday.
Duane A. Jerdee was born June 22, 1944 in Cresco, Iowa. He graduated from the Charles City High School with the class of 1964. In high school Duane enjoyed wrestling and baseball. A special honor was when he was elected Homecoming King by the student body his senior year. He attended Wartburg College following his high school graduation and in 1975 graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a Business Degree. Duane was employed by Kent Feeds out of Muscatine, Iowa as a livestock feed sales specialist before retiring in 1998.
Among tasks important to Duane were keeping his red Dodge Charger detailed and his yard meticulously mowed. He enjoyed sports both as a participant and a spectator, his favorites being racquetball, golf, car racing and snowmobile racing. Duane cherished any and all time he spent with his granddaughters such as helping them with homework, watching them play soccer, school events, golf cart rides or hanging out and fishing with them on the dock at their Lake Vermillion cabin.
Duane is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ileen; daughter, Amy (Matt) Hotchkiss of Chanhassen, Minnesota; two granddaughters: Sophie (15) and Madeline (13); sister, Starla Tindell (Darrell Hollander), two brothers: Dennis Jerdee and Randy (Sandy) Tindell; sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie (Rodney) Burnett; along with several nieces, nephews, other family members and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Jerdee and Grace (Slifka) Jerdee.
Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
