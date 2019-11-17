March 25, 1925-November 8, 2019
Dr. Wayne A. Danker of Sun City West, Arizona passed away on November 8, 2019 at 94 years of age. Wayne was born near Traer, Iowa on March 25, 1925 to William J. and Agnes (Cherveny) Danker. He attended the Traer Schools and graduated in 1943. During World War II, Wayne enlisted in the Army Air Force, serving aboard B-17's and B-29's.
Wayne enrolled at Iowa State College in 1946 and graduated in 1952 with a degree in Veterinary Medicine. While attending Iowa State, Wayne met Myrlane (Lanie) Sotebeer, the love of his life, and on June 21, 1952 they were married in Waseca, Minnesota.
Together they started a large animal Veterinary practice in Dows, Iowa and served the farmers in Wright and Franklin counties for about 30 years. Wayne was very involved in community activities, including serving on the local school board, with the local Lutheran Church, Lions Club, and American Legion. He was active with all of their children's school activities. In 1979 Wayne left general practice to work with the State Veterinarians office in Clear Lake, Iowa.
Wayne and Lanie retired to Sun City West, AZ in 1993. Wayne served in many roles for Lord of Life Lutheran Church, including serving as head usher for 18 years and was an active member of the Lions club. He was a member of the American Legion for over 70 years and was a member of the Honor Guard of Legion Post # 94 in Sun City West. He also was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 60 years.
Wayne was an Honor Member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, was a Life Member of the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association, a member of the Order of the Knoll at Iowa State University and was a life member of the ISU Alumni Association. He received the Melvin Jones Fellow award from Lions International.
Wayne is survived by four Children, Tom (Betty) of Oro Valley, AZ, Steven (Julie) of Shorewood, MN, Joan (Nels) Jensen of Brentwood, TN and Carol (John) Banks of Avon, CT, 9 grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Miller, Garrett (Chantele}, David (Danika), Ben, & Patrick Danker, Kerri (Johnathan) Lopp and Paul Jensen, Jessie and Meredith Banks, 4 great Grandchildren, Evie, Theo and Eliza Danker and Ethan Miller He was preceded in death by his wife Lanie, his parents and brother, William Danker, Jr. and sister Ruth Ann Owens.
Wayne was a good husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many.
A Funeral Service will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Sun City West on November 24, 2019. The body will be cremated and laid to rest at the columbarium at the church.
