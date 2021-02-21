Dr. Steven Peter Goetz
September 13, 1962 - February 16, 2021
Dr. Steven Peter Goetz, 58 of Coralville, IA, formerly of Mason City, IA, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 after a valiant 23-month battle with an aggressive Bladder Cancer, never once wavering in his faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.
There will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial for friends and coworkers will be held at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, on Monday, February 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. A Rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning at the church in Mason City, where masks will be required. Services will be live streamed on the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page.
A second Mass of Christian Burial for family and friends, followed by burial in the church cemetery will be held at St. Clement Catholic Church in Bowling Green, MO on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Dr. Steven Goetz and Barbara Scherder-Goetz Laboratory Medicine/Nursing Scholarship c/o Mercy One North Iowa Foundation, Scherder Bros Agricultural Scholarship c/o Isadore Raphael Charitable Fund, Epiphany Parish-Mason City, IA, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church-Iowa City, IA, St Clement Catholic Church-Bowling Green, MO, or any local charity that supports feeding the hungry, assisting the elderly or homeless, or protecting the unborn.
Dr. Goetz was born in St. Louis, MO to Dr. Peter Joseph Goetz and Anne Scheffel Goetz on September 13, 1962. He was a 1980 graduate of Lindbergh High School and 1984 graduate of Washington University, both in St. Louis, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology. He then obtained his Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Missouri College of Medicine. It was there that he met the woman of his dreams many years after telling his mother as a little boy that someday he would marry a brown-haired, blue-eyed nurse. He was united in marriage to that nurse, Barbara Jean Scherder, on September 24, 1988 at St. Clement Catholic Church in Bowling Green, MO. From 1988-1991, he completed a Clinical and Anatomical Pathology Residency at the University of Iowa, then completed a Surgical Pathology Fellowship there in 1993.
In 1993, he moved his wife and son to Mason City, IA and joined Drs. Dale Andres and David Sloan as a Pathologist at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. In 1996 he became a full partner with them, and they incorporated their business, Pathology Associates of Mason City, LLC. That time began an era of major growth in the medical practice that grew across North Central Iowa where they ultimately took over laboratory management of nine hospitals and many Clinic Laboratories and eventually added two additional physicians to the partnership.
In 1997, Dr. Goetz attended a forensics training course at St Louis University and became a deputy medical examiner for Cerro Gordo and Worth Counties. In 2005, he became the Chief Pathologist and Medical Laboratory Director of Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, now known as MercyOne, along with assuming senior management of the partnership and Chief Medical Examiner duties.
During his career, he served on many committees and held many Officer positions on local, regional, and state levels, including founding member and President of the Iowa Association of Medical Examiners, President of the Iowa Association of Pathologists, and Lab Inspector and Team Leader for the College of American Pathologists.
Dr. Goetz was passionate about teaching and mentoring. He was an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Specialty Medicine for Des Moines University, teaching Pathology to Osteopathic and Podiatry students. He was part of the 3-year accreditation team for the Mercy Cancer Center and served as Chairman of the Institutional Review Board and the Breast Cancer Task Force, and served as a member of the Clinical Quality Control Council, the Joint Oncology Committee and the North Central Cancer Treatment Group through Mayo Clinic.
In March of 2019, at the age of 56, Dr. Goetz was diagnosed with an atypical, aggressive stage IV bladder cancer, the same cancer that claimed the life of his father in 1996 at the age of 67. He continued working part time until December 2019 when it was discovered that the cancer had spread to his brain. At that time, he chose to retire, closing the chapter on a fulfilling medical career and relocating to Coralville, Iowa to be closer to family.
In his spare time, he enjoyed attending his children's activities, the Performing Arts Series, Community and Children's Theater, woodworking, home renovations, rollerblading, volunteering with his wife, traveling one week each winter to scuba and snorkel in the Caribbean and Mexico, and boating and relaxing at the Lake of the Ozarks.
As he aged, his love of the Lord and his Catholic Faith deepened. He spent countless hours reading and studying scripture, exploring the lives of the saints, studying church doctrine, and praying the Holy Rosary and the Chaplet of Divine Mercy daily with his wife.
Steve is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Barbara; his mother, Anne Goetz, St. Louis, MO; his sons, Dr. Casey Goetz (Dr. Jenna Tingleff Goetz), Wentzville, MO and Sawyer Goetz, Coralville, IA; a daughter, Dr. Emily Goetz (Abraham Vysocky), Des Moines, IA; sisters, Catherine Lietzow, Christine Jones, Carol (David) Kopksy and Cheryl (Mike) Sullivan all of the St. Louis area.
He is also survived by his wife's family, mother-in-law, Joyce Scherder; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Scherder (Angie Barton) and Kevin Scherder (Lisa) all of Bowling Green MO; Sister-In-Law, Ellen Stanko (Mark), St. Louis, MO as well as a lifelong best friend, Mark Doerner of Gerald, MO, a host of extended family, friends, and his Mercy One and Pathology Associates of Mason City colleagues who he considered a great privilege to work side by side with every day of his career.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Peter J. Goetz and his father-in-law, Harry J. Scherder; his grandparents, Peter & Barbara Goetz and Mathias & Theresa Scheffel.
At the onset of his cancer diagnosis, he said that if his suffering could bring one person to the Lord, it would all be worth it. Indeed, he far exceeded that one person.
Well done, good and faithful servant. Go share in your Master's happiness! Matthew 25:23.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
