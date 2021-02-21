Dr. Steven Peter Goetz

Dr. Goetz was born in St. Louis, MO to Dr. Peter Joseph Goetz and Anne Scheffel Goetz on September 13, 1962. He was a 1980 graduate of Lindbergh High School and 1984 graduate of Washington University, both in St. Louis, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology. He then obtained his Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Missouri College of Medicine. It was there that he met the woman of his dreams many years after telling his mother as a little boy that someday he would marry a brown-haired, blue-eyed nurse. He was united in marriage to that nurse, Barbara Jean Scherder, on September 24, 1988 at St. Clement Catholic Church in Bowling Green, MO. From 1988-1991, he completed a Clinical and Anatomical Pathology Residency at the University of Iowa, then completed a Surgical Pathology Fellowship there in 1993.

In 1993, he moved his wife and son to Mason City, IA and joined Drs. Dale Andres and David Sloan as a Pathologist at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. In 1996 he became a full partner with them, and they incorporated their business, Pathology Associates of Mason City, LLC. That time began an era of major growth in the medical practice that grew across North Central Iowa where they ultimately took over laboratory management of nine hospitals and many Clinic Laboratories and eventually added two additional physicians to the partnership.